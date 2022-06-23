Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Preview of Ill. 118th District State Representative race

Preview of the 118 District State Representative seat.
Preview of the 118 District State Representative seat.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -We’re Just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are running for a seat to represent an area of the Heartland.

I sat down with both candidates to hear their thoughts on some key issues.

Paul Jacobs, the incumbent who currently serves the 115th district is up against Aaron Smith, a John A. Logan College Board member and partner in a commercial construction firm.

Both candidates are vying for the 118th district, which was redrawn due to redistricting.

I asked both candidates about pressing topics facing the state, including abortions. Which are Legal in Illinois, but a Supreme Court ruling could allow states to ban or limit abortions.

“I’m absolutely, unapologetically pro life. That’s some of my conservative values that we just won’t compromise on,” said Jacobs.

And for his competitor Smith, he also shared a similar thought.

“I have always been pro life. I have 4 kids I see the impact that that position has everyday. My wife is a classroom teacher, we believe not just in being pro life at birth but then investing our youth, investing in our education system,” said Smith.

The hot topic of Gun control in the country and state is another topic I discussed with both candidates.

“Guns are not an opinion, they are not a position, they are a right guaranteed in our constitution. I don’t believe the FOID card meets the standard of falling under the constitution, I don’t think it’s a legal thing that we have going on in our state,” said Smith.

Jacobs is pro the second amendment; he shared his thoughts on the states FOID card with me.

“I don’t know if we will get the felons to go ahead and submit their checks morning and evening 2 or 3 times in a row, I doubt it very seriously. So we’re working to stifle the and punish the honest gun owners and that’s not the answer,” said Jacobs.

Both candidates know there is some struggle in their district, Jacobs believes simple items such as gasoline and others are in issue.

But also see’s the economic impact needing to be bolstered.

“Jobs, careers, that’s another issue. Whether we want to look at that or not, every county lost population in this district,” said Jacobs.

His counterpart Smith says mental health, safety in the communities and school is what he is going to keep a priority.

Smith also added some positive growth in the 118 district.

“The positive is, we have some good things to build on that are already happening in the 118. Where we are sitting in Marion, there’s all kinds of development. The Walkers Bluff project is in this district the Cairo port project is in this district,” said Smith.

Again, the election is on Tuesday, June 28.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot...
Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County
78-year-old Barbara Howard, of Benton, was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.
78-year-old woman accused of shooting estranged husband in Paducah park
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
A heat advisory has been issued through tonight for portions of the Bootheel and western...
First Alert: Cold front moves into the Heartland tonight

Latest News

Black bear sightings have been reported throughout the Heartland this week.
Bear sightings reported throughout the Heartland
KYTC says the estimated duration before the site is cleared is 2 hours.
SEMI crash in Marshall Co. restricts I-69 southbound to one lane
A Bollinger County resident catches a bear roaming his yard on security camera.
Black bears reported throughout the Heartland
While executing a search warrant at an apartment, police say they found and seized a pistol,...
Steele man arrested in connection with shooting