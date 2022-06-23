Poplar Bluff students to receive free school supplies

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Parents of students attending the Poplar Bluff R-1 School District won’t need to shop for supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the district, all basic supply lists have been purchased for every student in grades pre-K through.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Poplar Bluff School District stated the supplies were paid for with their ESSER funding.

The district said they wanted to provide free supplies to help offer some relief for their school community.

Students will only need to bring a backpack and/or a school box when the new school year begins in August. Teachers could request other specific items needed.

The school district said this is a one-time event.

