Phoenix Fire rescues 8 people overcome by heat on Camelback Mountain; 3 hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of hikers from out of town had to be rescued on Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon trail on Thursday. Firefighters said a large group from a women’s retreat began hiking the trail around 7 a.m. with only one small bottle of water. The heat became too much for them around noon so they called rescuers. Crews said the hikers were spread out all over the trail which made the rescue more difficult.

First responders rescued a total of eight hikers from the mountain. Crews used a helicopter and a big wheel basket to get five of them off the trail. The remaining three walked down with help from firefighters. Three of the eight rescued, a 50-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were taken to the hospital in stable condition. One of the hikers in the retreat tells Arizona’s Family that the group is from all over the country, in the area filming a reality show called “Bad Girls Gone God.”

Phoenix firefighters helped 10 or more people suffering from heat-related problems at Echo Canyon. (Arizona's Family)

Editor’s Note: Firefighters originally said there were 11 patients but then changed it to eight.

