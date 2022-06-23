Heartland Votes
Natural gas rates to increase for Ameren Mo. customers

Natural gas pipe
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see an increase in gas prices under a new filing that will take effect on July 1, 2022.

According to the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC), residential customers currently pay approximately $0.77 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas.

Under Ameren Missouri’s new filing, that rate will increase to approximately $0.93 per Ccf.

Missouri PSC says 50 to 55 percent of a customers current natural gas bill reflects the cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers.

The wholesale cost of natural gas is not regulated by the Missouri PSC.

Primarily driven by supply, demand and the weather, the wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated as well.

The Missouri PSC says it does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 133,600 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Audrain, Bollinger, Boone, Butler, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Cooper, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Lincoln, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Phelps, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles, Saline, Scott, Stoddard and Warren.

