Murray State University chosen as host site for Governor’s Scholars Program

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has been selected as a host site for the Governor’s Scholars Program during the summers of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Governor’s Scholars Program is a summer residential program for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who are rising seniors as part of an effort to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders.

According to MSU, the program was established in 1983 and provides academic and personal growth through the balance of a strong liberal arts program with full co-curricular and residential life experiences. Students must complete an application and compete with others from across the state.

Those selected may attend the program free of charge.

MSU says the first class numbered 230 and was housed on one college campus. Since then, the program has enjoyed excellent support and grown to over 1,000 students on three campuses.

The core curriculum for the summer sessions is threefold:

Focus Area : Courses that allow a student to pursue a topic in-depth as a member of a small group stressing the development of ideas in the chosen discipline, with the option of additional independent study.

General Studies : Classes that emphasize inquiry, service-learning, community leadership and resolution development.

Seminar: Personal development seminars that stress concerns and problems faced by students, including such subjects as values clarification, career choice and interpersonal relationships.

A variety of speakers and performers from a range of disciplines are invited by faculty and staff to visit campus.

MSU says Field trips, special events and a film series also contribute to the comprehensive educational atmosphere.

“The Governor’s Scholars Program is a prestigious program that, for many years, has provided enriching opportunities for some of the best and brightest high school students in Kentucky,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “Murray State University is honored to be accepted as a host site for the Summer 2023, 2024 and 2025 programs. We look forward to welcoming these future participants to our campus.”

The Summer 2023 Governor’s Scholars Program program at Murray State University will take place June 25 through July 29, 2023.

