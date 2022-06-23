Heartland Votes
Mayfield candle factory to build back with $33.3M expansion

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A candle factory destroyed by a devastating tornado in December will build back with a $33.3 million expansion.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, June 23 that Mayfield Consumer Products LLC will invest millions of dollars and employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years.

“Following last year’s devastating storm in Western Kentucky, we are glad to see jobs returning to the area,” Governor Beshear said in a release. “This reinvestment by Mayfield Consumer Products is good news for Graves County and the surrounding region as they work to rebuild and recover from the deadliest tornadoes in our state’s history.”

According to the governor’s office, leaders at MCP already have begun construction on a 40,000-square-foot expansion that includes a $2.3 million investment. They now plan an additional 63,000-square-foot expansion with a $31 million commitment, pushing total space at its Hickory Industrial Park facility to 300,000 square feet.

The project will consolidate operations in Graves County following the total loss of a separate facility during last year’s storm.

Company leaders expect the expansion to be completed by 2023.

“We dearly love this community and its citizens,” said Mary Propes, founder of MCP. “MCP’s resolve to rebuild here and to play a central role in helping to restore the place we call home has been a top priority since the morning of Dec. 11, 2021. This community has a bright future, and we are committed to being a big part of that progress.”

Founded in Mayfield in 1998, MCP is a family-owned company retained by the Propes family after divesting interests in MVP Group International.

The company currently employs 160 people in western Kentucky. MCP contract manufactures for many top global brands, such as Bath & Body Works.

