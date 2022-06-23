Man indicted on 1st degree murder charges in connection with missing woman found dead in Carbondale home

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The investigation into the death of a woman reported missing in the beginning of May, who was later found dead in a Carbondale home, has led to the arrest of a man and woman.

Jamar Boyd, 42 of Hollandale, Mississippi, was indicted on two counts of first degree murder in connection with the death of Ashley Curtis.

Ludie Hicks, 49 of Carbondale, was charged with obstructing justice in the case.

According to Carbondale Police, 39-year-old Curtis was reported missing on May 3 and was found dead on May 9 at home on the 400 block of East College Street.

Boyd is currently in custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi.

Hicks is in the custody of the Henderson County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office.

Carbondale Police said the death of Curtis remains under investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, Belleville, Illinois Police Department, Fairview Heights, Illinois Police Department and the Washington County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

