Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot County.

Police were called at 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 to a home on County Highway 415 in reference to a shooting.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, when deputies arrived they found 38-year-old Lorinda Branch dead from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Greenwell said the victim’s brother, 32-year-old Arsenio Jones, who also lives at the home, was arrested.

Jones is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail awaiting formal charges, which are expected Thursday. Greenwell said Jones could be facing murder second degree and armed criminal action charges.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Caruthersville Police Department.

