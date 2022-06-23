Kids fishing programs at Lake Murphysboro State Park
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Free kids fishing events will be held at Lake Murphysboro State Park in July.
According to a release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the free program is geared towards kids ages 5-12 and will cover the basics of fishing. They said there is no need to bring poles or bait, all supplies will be provided.
Kids can fish from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the following dates:
- Friday, July 1
- Friday, July 8
- Friday, July 15
- Friday, July 22
- Friday, July 29
For more information or to register, you can call the Giant City Visitors Center at 618-457-4836.
Lake Murphysboro State Park is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
