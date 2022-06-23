Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Judge hears arguments from Gabby Petito’s parents in case against Brian Laundrie’s parents

According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death in a notebook found near...
According to the FBI, Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death in a notebook found near his remains after his suicide.
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida judge heard legal arguments Wednesday in two cases involving last year’s killing of Gabby Petito.

First, the court must decide if the civil lawsuit filed by Petito’s parents against Brian Laundrie’s parents will be presented to a jury. Petito’s parents accused the parents of her confessed killer of acting with malice for withholding information on the case.

According to the FBI, Laundrie confessed to Petito’s death in a notebook found near his remains after his suicide.

The judge also heard motions in a wrongful death lawsuit against Laundrie’s estate asking for compensatory damages.

The judge plans to submit a written ruling within two weeks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of...
Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
78-year-old Barbara Howard, of Benton, was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.
78-year-old woman accused of shooting estranged husband in Paducah park
A heat advisory has been issued through tonight for portions of the Bootheel and western...
First Alert: Cold front moves into the Heartland tonight
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul decries the Supreme Court ruling, saying the high court's Thursday ruling is...
Hochul calls Supreme Court decision on N.Y. gun law 'shocking'
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
FILE - The Nike logo hangs at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. on Aug. 8, 2017. Nike says it will...
Nike makes full exit from Russia after suspending operations
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thursday, June 23 and activated the...
State of emergency declared in Ky.; state’s price gouging laws activated to combat high gas prices