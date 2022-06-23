ISP issuing grants in effort to stop unlawful firearm possession, use

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced it’s issuing $2 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies in an effort to reduce and prevent illegal possession and use of firearms, firearm related homicides and other violent crimes.

ISP says funding for these grants is possible through legislation signed by Governor JB Pritzker, providing for specific firearms enforcement funding.

“In the past two years, we’ve intercepted countless firearms off of our streets,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Even so, we are facing a gun violence epidemic. That means we must utilize every resource at our disposable to prevent the illegal possession and use of firearms before tragedy strikes our communities. With this funding, law enforcement will be equipped with the resources to reduce gun violence and keep Illinoisans safe.”

According to an ISP release, ISP stopped more than 88,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a firearm through firearm eligibility and compliance checks from the year 2020 through the end of April 2022.

“ISP is now engaged in a firearms enforcement blitz across the state to keep deadly weapons out of the hands of those posing a clear and present danger to themselves or others,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “With grant funding available to local agencies for firearms enforcement, we can have a greater impact on reducing gun violence and protecting our communities.”

Kelly says law enforcement agencies that conduct firearm enforcement operations can become a member of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force and are eligible to receive grants from the State Police Revocation Enforcement Fund.

This funding will help agencies conduct enforcement operations against individuals whose Firearm Owner Identification Card have been revoked or suspended as a result of being prohibited by law.

Grant applications will be available from July 1 to 31, 2022.

