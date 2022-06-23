Heartland Votes
Herrin Massacre marks 100-year anniversary today

A special ceremony at the Herrin City Cemetery where victims of the massacre were remembered...
A special ceremony at the Herrin City Cemetery where victims of the massacre were remembered with a 21 gun salute and bagpipes.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Today marks the 100-year anniversary of the Herrin Massacre, one of the deadliest labor disputes in U.S. history.

At least 22 people were killed as a battle took place between union coal miners, non union members, and guards.

Today at the Herrin City Library, a local historian gave a presentation on the events that took place.

Following the presentation at the library, there was a special ceremony at the Herrin City Cemetery where victims of the massacre were remembered with a 21 gun salute and bagpipes.

