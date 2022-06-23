Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign
Eric Greitens U.S. Senate Campaign(ky3)
By DAVID A. LIEB and JIM SALTER
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

During a Thursday hearing in the couple’s child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.”

Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall” his ex-wife.

Most Read

While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
Missing woman’s remains found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
78-year-old Barbara Howard, of Benton, was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.
78-year-old woman accused of shooting estranged husband in Paducah park
A heat advisory has been issued through tonight for portions of the Bootheel and western...
First Alert: Cold front moves into the Heartland tonight
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

Tyre Sampson
Autopsy: Tyre Sampson died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the...
Amazon ‘obstructing’ House probe into warehouse collapse
monkeypox
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Illinois
Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor.
Quarles formally launches bid for Kentucky governor