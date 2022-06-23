Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson signs bill exempting 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets from sales tax

Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 652 into law on Thursday, June 23, which exempts 2026 World Cup tickets from Missouri state and local sales taxes.(KY3)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 652 into law on Thursday, June 23, which exempts 2026 World Cup tickets from Missouri state and local sales taxes.

According to a release from the governor’s office, SB 652 authorizes state and local sales tax exemptions on tickets sold to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches held in Kansas City.

“We are thrilled that Kansas City has been chosen as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, and we are signing this legislation today to show our appreciation and fulfill our obligation as good hosts,” Governor Parson said. “Not only will we welcome hundreds of thousands of fans but also hundreds of millions of dollars in investment to the Kansas City region and Missouri. Kansas City is at the heart of our nation’s heartland and, as the only host city in the Midwest, will be a proud representative of Midwestern hospitality and our sports loving traditions. We look forward to welcoming the world to Kansas City to help deliver the largest World Cup in history.”

The sales tax exemption was a requirement for Kansas City to be selected as a host city, which is expected to generate nearly $700 million in economic activity for the region.

