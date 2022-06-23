Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo.

On Thursday, June 23, Governor Mike Parson presented the proclamation making June Dairy Month...
On Thursday, June 23, Governor Mike Parson presented the proclamation making June Dairy Month in Mo. at Hiland Dairy in Springfield.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June at Dairy Month in the state of Missouri.

On Thursday, June 23, he presented the proclamation at Hiland Dairy in Springfield.

“The Missouri dairy industry is an important part of Missouri agriculture,” Governor Mike Parson said in a release. “The First Lady was raised on a dairy farm, and the dairy industry remains dear to her heart and mine. Missouri dairy farmers work hard to produce milk that is delicious and nutritious on its own, and equally delicious when it is turned into fan favorites like ice cream and cheese. We are proud to recognize the dairy industry and all of the hard working producers across our state.”

Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, dairy farmers and industry partners joined the governor for the proclamation.

“My grandparents had dairy cows and I clearly remember their hard work and dedication when helping them in the barn,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Milk from Missouri dairy animals feeds the world through fluid milk and other products. Many operations are multi-generation, which shows the commitment and the dedication our producers have to being good stewards of the land to raise a quality product.”

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Hiland Dairy is a regional network of plants and distribution centers, founded in 1938.

Missouri is home to 332 Grade A dairy farms and 151 dairy manufacturing locations.

The Missouri dairy processing industry provides $2.2 billion in economic value to the state’s economy and creates more than 22,250 jobs.

