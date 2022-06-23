Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday Outlook

Warm but nicer to round out the work week....next chance of rain: Sunday.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have a couple of warm and dry but slightly less humid days to round out the work week.  Surface high pressure centered to our northeast will give us a light northeast breeze, keeping dew point temps in the 60s….maybe even some upper 50s.  Otherwise it will be mainly sunny and seasonably hot, with highs mainly in the low 90s.  With clear skies and light winds,  overnights will be a touch more comfortable as well.

Changes develop over the weekend as another weak cold front approaches from the northwest.  Saturday will  be hotter and more humid again as southwest breezes develop:  heat indices will likely be near or above 100 during the afternoon.  On Sunday a weak upper wave will drive a cold front through the region with a chance of showers and storms, followed by another shot of slightly cooler air for early next week.   A few strong storms are possible with this system on Sunday but widespread severe is not expected.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
Missing woman’s remains found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
78-year-old Barbara Howard, of Benton, was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.
78-year-old woman accused of shooting estranged husband in Paducah park
A heat advisory has been issued through tonight for portions of the Bootheel and western...
First Alert: Cold front moves into the Heartland tonight
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest

Latest News

A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Cooler And Less Humid Thursday
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 6/23
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 6/23
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 6/23
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 6/23
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/22
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/22