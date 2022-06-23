First Alert Thursday Outlook

We’ll have a couple of warm and dry but slightly less humid days to round out the work week. Surface high pressure centered to our northeast will give us a light northeast breeze, keeping dew point temps in the 60s….maybe even some upper 50s. Otherwise it will be mainly sunny and seasonably hot, with highs mainly in the low 90s. With clear skies and light winds, overnights will be a touch more comfortable as well.

Changes develop over the weekend as another weak cold front approaches from the northwest. Saturday will be hotter and more humid again as southwest breezes develop: heat indices will likely be near or above 100 during the afternoon. On Sunday a weak upper wave will drive a cold front through the region with a chance of showers and storms, followed by another shot of slightly cooler air for early next week. A few strong storms are possible with this system on Sunday but widespread severe is not expected.

