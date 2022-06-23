First Alert: Hot, but less humid

(KFVS) - Thanks to drier air slowly filtering its way into the Heartland, we’ll get a brief break from high humidity today!

Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s.

Friday is looking like a carbon copy of today, with highs in the lower 90s and sunny skies.

Another round of hot and humid conditions arrives by the weekend with high temps reaching the upper 90s.

Afternoon storms and showers look likely Sunday afternoon.

Next week will start off cooler with temperatures near average in the mid to upper 80s.

