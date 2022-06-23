Dyersburg Police: Registered sex offender charged with aggravated rape, robbery

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested by the Dyersburg Police Department for allegedly raping and robbing a woman at work.

Dyersburg Police said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 from a woman claiming she was raped at her place of employment.

According to a release from DPD, the victim told them a man came into the business seeking a loan, sprayed her with a chemical agent and raped her.

She also said the suspect took cash from the business and fled the scene in a vehicle.

DPD says Jimmy Taylor, 34, of Lauderdale Co., was taken into custody today after warrants were issued for his arrest by detectives.

Taylor is currently a registered violent sex offender on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Registry.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell provided the following statement:

“Taylor was developed as a person of interest last night by the responding officers of the DPD Patrol Division. The information gathered by responding officers, and the continued investigation by the DPD Criminal Investigation Division throughout last night and today, resulted in the quick arrest of this alleged violent offender.”

Chief Isbell says Taylor is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

He is being held in jail pending court action by Dyersburg City Court.

