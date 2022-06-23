Heartland Votes
Cooler And Less Humid Thursday

No Rain For The Next Few Days...
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures cooling in the mid 60s to low 70s. Drier air will slowly filter its way across the entire area by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies today with lower humidity and high temperatures reaching the lower 90s will make it feel better than yesterday.

Friday will end the week with another day of sunny skies and lower 90s in the forecast.

The weekend will begin on the warm side with temperatures jumping back into the upper 90s on Saturday. There is a chance of showers and storms heading into Sunday where a cold front will finally bring near average temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s early next week!

-Lisa

