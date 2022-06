CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want your help identifying the woman seen in surveillance pictures.

Investigators say she stole a wallet from a victim at a local business, then used the credit cards to go on a shopping spree.

If you think you know who she is, you are asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

