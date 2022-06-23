$3.25M to help western Ky. grain farmers impacted by tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Grain farmers in western Kentucky will receive $3.25 million from the Team West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the money will help the farmers continue to grow and process grains after the local grain elevator was damaged by December’s deadly tornadoes.

Kentucky farmers who conduct business with Mayfield Grain Co. can get more information about the Graves County Grain Assistance Program and apply for assistance at teamwkyrelieffundapp.ky.gov/grainassistance.

Governor Andy Beshear said the Graves County Grain Assistance Program was established after being contacted by Graves County Judge/Executive Jesse Perry and local farmers. He said the group was concerned about the potential loss of crop yield and sought assistance for local farmers.

“This money will not only alleviate stress for local farmers due to the loss of Mayfield’s grain elevator, it also will help get grain to facilities that can process the product and keep the supply chain moving,” Beshear said in a release. “The potential loss of these crops is a disaster for the farmers of Western Kentucky, and ultimately is yet another factor in the rising costs we are all experiencing.”

“After talking with local farmers about how the tornado had affected each of them in the county, I knew that we had to have outside assistance,” Judge/Executive Perry added. “We are so very thankful that the Governor and the Public Protection Cabinet have worked together to provide this program to help our local farmers during this time.”

According to the governor’s office, Mayfield Grain Co. is family-owned and operated. It buys corn, soybeans, wheat and canola from approximately 200 local farmers. At full capacity, it stores more than 6.5 million bushels of grain.

However, the tornado damage limited capacity and backed up grain supplies across the commonwealth.

While repairs are underway, the governor’s office said local farmers must travel 50 miles or more to the next nearest grain elevator to sell their crops. The additional mileage and lack of larger trucks for hauling grain have increased costs for local farmers and threaten a loss of crop yield.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayfield is in Kentucky’s top county for agricultural sales, accounting for 6 percent of the state’s total farm business.

Graves County has more than 62,000 acres of corn and about 17,000 acres of wheat.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.