Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55

FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the Vince Lombardi trophy as he rides with his wife, Kathy, in a parade in his hometown of Kenilworth, N.J. on March 4, 2001. Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died at age 55. Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday, June 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Zelevansky, File)
By The Associated Press and NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55.

Siragusa’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available.

“This is a really sad day,” he said. “Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones.”

Siragusa, known as “the Goose,” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore’s 2000 team won the Super Bowl behind a defense that included Siragusa, Ray Lewis and Sam Adams.

Siragusa was popular with fans because of his fun-loving personality, which also helped him transition quickly to broadcasting after his playing career.

Siragusa came to Baltimore as a free agent in 1997 and teamed up with Adams to form an imposing defensive tackle tandem. In the Ravens’ 2000 championship season, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound Siragusa was sixth among Baltimore defenders with 75 tackles.

He finished his career with 22 sacks.

The news of Siragusa’s death came on what was already a tragic day for the Ravens. The death of Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for Baltimore, at age 26 was announced earlier in the day.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Nate Miller says this bear was captured on his trail camera on his property in Burfordville, Mo.
PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Caruthersville Police arrested a man on a kidnapping first degree charge on Saturday, June 18.
Man arrested on kidnapping charge
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line

Latest News

A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son all died when their vehicle rolled over an...
Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation
What started out as a search for a missing person is now a homicide investigation in Cape...
Missing woman found dead in Cape Girardeau
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
Missing woman’s remains found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn
The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.
CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was indicted on wire fraud charges.
Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges