There’s a push to tear down the Florida ride that Tyre Sampson fell from

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando is pictured on Monday, March 28, 2022. A Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from the 430-foot (130-meter) Florida drop-tower amusement park ride, according to an autopsy released Monday, June 13, 2022. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fl. (KMOV) – There is a new push to tear down a ride in an Orlando amusement park months after a St. Louis teenager fell to his death.

Tyre Sampson died earlier this year after falling off the FreeFall ride in ICON Park.

Tyre Sampson’s mother: Son’s death on Florida ride could’ve been prevented

Wednesday, state leaders in Florida held a community conversation about the future of the ride and the park. A state official told a crowd that the first stage of the investigation into the 14-year-old’s death is almost complete.

Sampson’s family is calling on the park to install seatbelts and post warnings about height and weight limits. They have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple businesses.

