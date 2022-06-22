There’s a push to tear down the Florida ride that Tyre Sampson fell from

ORLANDO, Fl. (KMOV) – There is a new push to tear down a ride in an Orlando amusement park months after a St. Louis teenager fell to his death.

Tyre Sampson died earlier this year after falling off the FreeFall ride in ICON Park.

Wednesday, state leaders in Florida held a community conversation about the future of the ride and the park. A state official told a crowd that the first stage of the investigation into the 14-year-old’s death is almost complete.

Sampson’s family is calling on the park to install seatbelts and post warnings about height and weight limits. They have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple businesses.

