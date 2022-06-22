Slightly cooler tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this evening. Ahead of this front we are seeing a few scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible with the stronger storms through the early evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle 60s north to the lower 70s south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. The air mass will be drier than what we saw today so the heat index will not be an issue. Highs will reach the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.