Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Slightly cooler tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this evening. Ahead of this front we are seeing a few scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible with the stronger storms through the early evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle 60s north to the lower 70s south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. The air mass will be drier than what we saw today so the heat index will not be an issue. Highs will reach the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Nate Miller says this bear was captured on his trail camera on his property in Burfordville, Mo.
PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Caruthersville Police arrested a man on a kidnapping first degree charge on Saturday, June 18.
Man arrested on kidnapping charge
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line

Latest News

First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 6/22
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 6/22
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 6/22.
First Alert noon forecast 6/22
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
One Of The Warmest Days This Week
First Alert Weather at 7 a.m. 6/22
First Alert Weather at 7 a.m. 6/22