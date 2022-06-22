Heartland Votes
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL Football rookie camp, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Owings Mills, Md. Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26, his agent confirmed Wednesday, June 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
By NOAH TRISTER
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26, his agent confirmed Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” agent Safarrah Lawson said in a statement. “He was a wonderful young man full of love and life. He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family ask for your continued prayers.”

Neither Lawson nor the Ravens announced the cause of death.

Ferguson, nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” played three NFL seasons, all with Baltimore.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson set the career sacks record in the college Football Bowl Subdivision (45) when he played at Louisiana Tech.

He was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019, and played in 38 games as a pro with 4 1/2 sacks.

Born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana, Ferguson played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana. At Louisiana Tech, his 45 sacks were one better than another Ravens linebacker, Terrell Suggs, achieved at Arizona State.

Ferguson was a third-team AP All-American in 2018.

“The LA Tech Family mourns this morning’s tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson,” the Louisiana Tech football program tweeted. “We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

