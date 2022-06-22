Heartland Votes
Police investigating 2 stabbings, assault in Caruthersville

Caruthersville Police are working to learn more about two apparent stabbings and an assault...
Caruthersville Police are working to learn more about two apparent stabbings and an assault reported on Tuesday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are working to learn more about two apparent stabbings and an assault reported on Tuesday, June 21.

Officers first responded to a call that a male had been assaulted by several people while he was walking down the street.

When they arrived at the victim’s home, officers learned that another male involved in the assault had been stabbed. He was transported to a hospital by an unknown person.

The investigation led police to a second victim who had been stabbed or cut during the assault.

Police said several people have been identified and questioned.

No arrests have been reported.

Caruthersville Police said the investigation into the violence is ongoing.

