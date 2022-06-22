Heartland Votes
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Marion, Ill.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Marion on Tuesday night, June 21.
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Marion on Tuesday night, June 21.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Tuesday night, June 21.

According to Marion police, they were dispatched to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around 10:58 p.m. at the intersection of W. DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the road with severe injuries.

The man, identified as Louis R. Hayes, 40, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old Marion woman, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

