Paducah airport recommends new carrier

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Another Heartland airport wants to fly with Contour Aviation.

The Board for the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah recommended the carrier on a proposal that would offer flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Officials say the airport considered staying with SkyWest, which takes travelers to Chicago, but said SkyWest’s pilot shortage would lead to more flight disruptions.

Changes at Barkley Airport could happen within the next 90 days.

