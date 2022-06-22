Heartland Votes
One Of The Warmest Days This Week

Isolated Storms This Afternoon....
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.(Source: cNews/Gabriel)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A warmer start to the day with lows in the low 70s with a few upper 60s. Mostly clear skies and sunshine will progress into a hot and humid first half of the day ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will range in the mid 90s north to upper 90s south. Heat index values in the southern half of the Heartland will reach up to 105F which is where a heat advisory is in effect for through tonight. Ahead of a cold front this afternoon we could see a few isolated storms develop. These could have localized heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. Most areas will remain dry.

Temperatures will still be warm behind the front, we will just experience a drier airmass causing it to feel comfortable even with the heat on Thursday and portions of Friday. Another round of hot and humid air arrives by the weekend with peak temperatures almost reaching 100F on Saturday. Storms look favorable Sunday afternoon followed by near average and cooler temperatures.

-Lisa

