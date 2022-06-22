Murray State names interim director of athletics

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University named an interim director of athletics.

According to a release from the university, Matt Kelly was named to the position, effective Tuesday, June 28.

Kelly assumed the role after Kevin Saal accepted the director of athletics position at Wichita State University on Friday, June 17.

“Matt is a highly qualified and well-respected athletics administrator who will do an excellent job in this new role,” said Murray State President, Dr. Bob Jackson. “He and our athletics administration, coaches, staff and 350 student-athletes will provide tremendous enthusiasm and a dedicated focus as we begin our transition to the Missouri Valley Conference and the Missouri Valley Football Conference. This is an exciting time for Racer Athletics and Murray State University.”

Matt Kelly begins his 18th year in the fall with Murray State Athletics.

According to MSU, he was associate athletics director for internal operations and assistant director of athletics for academics upon his arrival to Murray State in 2004.

In 2013, Kelly was promoted to his current role of senior associate athletics director, where he has oversight of academics, compliance and sports medicine. Kelly is also the sport administrator for the Racer rifle and soccer programs.

