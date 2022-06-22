Heartland Votes
Mural on Dexter business features dogs, brightens downtown

Katie Coleman painted this mural on the side of a Dexter, Mo. business in 83 hours.
Katie Coleman painted this mural on the side of a Dexter, Mo. business in 83 hours.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A mural on the side of a new business brightens downtown Dexter and honors man’s best friend.

According to the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, local artist Katie Coleman painted the mural in 83 hours.

It’s featured on the side of K9 Biz, owned by Christa Tucker.

There will be an open house at K9 Biz on July 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at noon.

