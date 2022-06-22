Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Money stolen from 11-year-old’s lemonade stand

By Willie Daniely III and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An 11-year-old in Ohio learned a tough lesson when money was taken from her lemonade stand Saturday.

Grace Rotuon was trying to raise money for her church by selling lemonade outside her house, according to WTVG.

Two boys riding a four-wheeler stopped by to buy a glass, left and came back.

“He said, ‘How much would a pitcher of lemonade be?’ and I went inside to go ask my mother. I came back and was like, he’s gone. I was outside with the pitcher. I was like, OK. And then I sat out there for a while, and then I noticed my whole entire box was gone,” Grace recalled.

Grace said she was in shock when she realized the money raised was gone.

“I ran inside and told my mom. Me and my brother ran around the car and started looking for them. And my mother made a police report,” Grace said.

So far, no money has been returned, and there is no word on the identity of the two boys, who are believed to be in middle school.

Grace said she’s not going to let this incident ruin her business and has learned her lesson.

“It would be a better decision to carry my money inside instead of leaving it out there,” Grace said.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Nate Miller says this bear was captured on his trail camera on his property in Burfordville, Mo.
PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Caruthersville Police arrested a man on a kidnapping first degree charge on Saturday, June 18.
Man arrested on kidnapping charge
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line

Latest News

FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder
Matt Kelly was named interim athletic director at MSU, effective Tuesday, June 28.
Murray State names interim director of athletics
Theater's warning sign about lesbian kiss in 'Lightyear' turns heads
Katie Coleman painted this mural on the side of a Dexter, Mo. business in 83 hours.
Mural on Dexter business features dogs, brightens downtown
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades