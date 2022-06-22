Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Department of Public Safety reminds public to be safe during firework season

Fire officials: Don’t let your children play with fireworks
Fire officials: Don’t let your children play with fireworks(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missourians are being urged to be mindful of fire safety during the fireworks season coming up with Independence Day.

In a statement, the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s Division of Fire Safety is reminding the public that public fireworks displays are the safest opportunities when it comes to safety on July 4.

“Consumer fireworks are potentially dangerous if there is a malfunction or if they are not used with safety in mind and with the proper precautions,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Public fireworks displays bring Missouri communities together for often breathtaking displays that can be enjoyed without risking injury or fires. Those who use consumer fireworks should start by making sure they are legal where they reside, by reviewing safety tips and by keeping fireworks away from children.”

Licensed seasonal retailers are able to sell fireworks from June 20 to July 10.

The statement says that according to the National Fire Protection Association, about 40 percent of Independence Day structure fires happen because of fireworks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line
Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
A man and woman were arrested after police said a child was found left alone inside a vehicle...
Police: 2 arrested after child found alone in vehicle at Heartland casino
Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden...
State of Emergency declared for Marion, Ky. due to water shortage
Nate Miller says this bear was captured on his trail camera on his property in Burfordville, Mo.
PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland

Latest News

FedEx set to open a distribution center in Marion later this year.
FedEx is opening a new 250,000 square foot distribution center in Marion
The City of Cape Girardeau plans to hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 22.
City of Cape Girardeau to hold job fair
Nate Mitchell, of Carrier Mills, was a member of the SIC men's basketball team from 2007-2009.
Southern Ill. native to compete for rose on reality show
The Cape County Private Ambulance staff is fully prepared to take care of patients in need of...
Heat-related illnesses on the rise in the Heartland