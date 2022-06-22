Heartland Votes
Missouri-based food company purchased by JonesyQ BBQ

A Missouri company known for its Memphis-style marinades for over 75 years has a new owner.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HORNERSVILLE, MO (KAIT) - A Missouri company known for its Memphis-style marinades for over 75 years has a new owner.

JonesyQ BBQ announced Wednesday they purchased Wicker’s Food Products, which is based out of Hornersville, Missouri.

According to a news release, Wicker’s will continue to operate in Hornersville under the same name while incorporating JonesyQ’s products into its offerings.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time for Wicker’s,” said Korey Speaight, chief operating officer of Wicker’s. “This will allow us to upgrade our operations significantly and give us the marketing push we need to take Wicker’s from a regional marinade to a nationwide brand.”

Jeffery Jones, the owner of JonesyQ, is a Mississippi native who has been competing on the professional BBQ circuit for years.

“Purchasing ‘The Best Baste in America’ with 75 years of history is enough to excite anyone,” Jones said about the acquisition. “The Legacy that Peck Wicker started 75 years ago is still living strong in our homes and outdoor cooking today. I am very excited to help carry on the legacy of Wicker’s Marinades and merge it with our JonesyQ Brand of products.”

Officials with Wicker’s said new product launches are expected to come by the end of 2022.

