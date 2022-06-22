Heartland Votes
Missing woman’s remains found buried in Cape Girardeau Co. barn

While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found the remains of Jessi Wilfong.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A missing woman’s remains were found buried in a barn in Cape Girardeau County.

A woman was charged in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Jessi Wilfong.

As of Wednesday, June 22, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against 59-year-old Teresa L. Baumgartner for tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation.

Teresa Baumgartner was arrested in connection with the investigation.
Teresa Baumgartner was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Baumgartner’s initial arraignment has been scheduled for Thursday morning, June 23.

According to the Fredericktown Police Department, they were contacted by Wilfong’s mother on May 24.

They say Wilfong was at a home in Fredericktown on Thursday, May 19 and was picked up at the home by her uncle who took her back to her home in Millersville.

Fredericktown police say she left her home in Millersville sometime late in the evening of the 19th and had not been seen since.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother on May 25 and a missing person’s report was filed with them.

The investigation led them to serve a search warrant on June 15 at a home in Cape Girardeau County. They determined from the evidence collected that foul play was involved in Wilfong’s disappearance.

On June 18, deputies went to a location near the home and found the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure.

While excavating the area, they found the remains of Jessi Wilfong.

On June 20, an autopsy was performed. Deputies say the findings indicated Wilfong’s cause of death was homicide.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Deputies say additional charges are anticipated against one or more people.

