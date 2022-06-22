Man arrested for stealing ambulance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is now facing charges after an ambulance belonging to the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department was stolen from a hospital.

According to Louisville Metro police, the ambulance was taken from Jewish Hospital and was later spotted in the area of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace, but it fled when officers tried to stop it.

With help from the LMPD Air Unit and other ground officers, the ambulance was stopped on northbound I-65 near the St. Catherine Street exit.

LMPD says a 34-year-old man was taken into custody. His name and the charges he’s facing have not been released.

