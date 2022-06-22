Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man arrested for stealing ambulance

A Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department ambulance stolen from a hospital was stopped on I-65...
A Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department ambulance stolen from a hospital was stopped on I-65 North by Louisville Metro police.(Source: TRIMARC)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is now facing charges after an ambulance belonging to the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department was stolen from a hospital.

According to Louisville Metro police, the ambulance was taken from Jewish Hospital and was later spotted in the area of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace, but it fled when officers tried to stop it.

With help from the LMPD Air Unit and other ground officers, the ambulance was stopped on northbound I-65 near the St. Catherine Street exit.

LMPD says a 34-year-old man was taken into custody. His name and the charges he’s facing have not been released.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Nate Miller says this bear was captured on his trail camera on his property in Burfordville, Mo.
PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Caruthersville Police arrested a man on a kidnapping first degree charge on Saturday, June 18.
Man arrested on kidnapping charge
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line