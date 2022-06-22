Heartland Votes
Ky. receives grant from USDA to expand reach of emergency food system

KDA says there will be additional sub-grants distributed to food banks across Ky.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food (USDA) and Nutrition Service has awarded the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) $753,550 to improve the reach of the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) to remote, rural, tribal or low-income areas.

KDA says it will use this funding to support a client-based intake system at food pantries within the God’s Pantry service area, identifying deficiencies in coverage.

“These additional TEFAP funds will allow us to improve the distribution of fresh and nutritious foods throughout the commonwealth,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Reducing hunger and food insecurity in the rural and urban parts of Kentucky has always been a major priority of mine since becoming Commissioner. These new funds will help.”

KDA says there will be additional sub-grants distributed to food banks across Ky. in hopes to repair aging infrastructure, upgrade storage systems, fund new hires and purchase mobile pantry vehicles and equipment.

According to a release from KDA, TEFAP is a federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing emergency food assistance at no cost. Through TEFAP, USDA purchases a variety of nutritious, high-quality domestically sourced and produced food.

“USDA is committed to building back better with a food system that works for all those in need, especially communities that are systemically plagued with nutrition insecurity,” said Cindy Long, USDA Food and Nutrition Service administrator. “These grants are a step in the right direction toward better serving people in remote, rural, tribal, and low-income areas with the Emergency Food Assistance Program, providing critical nutrition for those who need it.”

