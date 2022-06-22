Heartland Votes
Jackson park music series to feature Heart tribute band

A park music series at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell will feature a Heart tribute band.
A park music series at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell will feature a Heart tribute band.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A park music series at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell will feature a Heart tribute band.

The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will present the two free outdoor concerts.

Heartless, a tribute to the music of Heart, will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and Big Love, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 2.

The city and volunteers brought back the concert series, which started in October 2019.

