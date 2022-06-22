Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heat affecting Heartland dairy cows’ milk production

The nearly 100-degree weather is stressing out livestock and that could impact your wallet if you like milk.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If these high temperatures are stressing you out, you aren’t the only one.

The nearly 100-degree weather is also stressing out livestock and that could also impact your wallet if you like milk.

John Schoen is doing the same thing he’s done since he was eight, raising cows.

In almost sixty years in the business, he can’t remember the last time he saw such a drastic jump in temperature.

“Anytime that temperatures don’t get below 70 at night, their body will be in that 100 degree range because they’re just like walking boilers, they’re just gonna eat, eat, eat and then it’s gonna create a lot of heat,” he said.

A dairy cow’s production drops when they’re uncomfortable

Schoen’s farm is down 18 percent.

“If this goes on very long, the milk prices that we are seeing now will not lessen until maybe January February,” he said.

Chad Voelker is facing the same problem.

A device in his cows’ ears monitors their eating and temperatures.

“We watch that more during the heat so that if there is a sick cow we can look at her, throw her into a smaller group where there’s not as many cows and just kind spread her out,” he said.

Also, cows group up in heat.

Voelker said industry-wide nobody knows why, but it makes producing milk even harder.

“They create more heat standing together than they would be spread apart,” he said. “Them standing more is where you lose the production.”

Schoen’s cows do it too.

“We have experimented with different ways to correct that, we’ve changed the direction of some of the fans and that has helped some,” he said.

Both farmers are hoping humidity will stay down so they can see increases in production.

Voelker said the heat is also affecting crops like corn and wheat; and the lack of rain is not helping.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Nate Miller says this bear was captured on his trail camera on his property in Burfordville, Mo.
PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Caruthersville Police arrested a man on a kidnapping first degree charge on Saturday, June 18.
Man arrested on kidnapping charge
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line

Latest News

The nearly 100-degree weather is stressing out livestock and that could impact your wallet if...
Heat affects cow's milk production
Money Talks 6/22
Money Talks 6/22
Today on Heartland Heritage, we're talking about the history of Old McKendree Chapel.
Heartland Heritage 6/22
SIU and SIH are partnering to try and combat the nursing shortage.
Southern Ill. partnership addresses nursing shortage