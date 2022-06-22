Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence.

Missouri

Greenville will hold their 52nd annual 4th of July picnic on Saturday, July 2 at Greenville City Park. There will be concession stands, live music, games and activities. The parade will being at 10 a.m. A fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m.

According to the New Madrid Chamber of Commerce, the Independence Day Celebration on July 2 was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. However, there will still be fireworks.

Wappapello Lake Area Association will host its Fireworks on the Lake on Saturday July, 2 at Redman Creek Recreation Area. This is by Wappapello Dam. Fireworks begin shortly after dusk.

Illinois

The city of Carbondale and SIU announced the return of the annual fireworks display on the SIU campus. The event will be Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

The Murphysboro Park District will hold their annual Fourth of July Celebration at Riverside Park on Saturday July, 2. Live music at the park’s bandshell will begin at 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A large fireworks show will begin shortly after the live music at dark. Food will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

Harrah’s Metropolis Casino & Hotel will host its Hometown Celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1, featuring a Kid’s Zone with obstacle courses and bounce houses. Food will be available from the Metropolis Elk’s Club. It will be held in the Harrah’s Metropolis Casino parking lot just off of Ferry Street. A large display of fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. A $5 entry fee is required for anyone 2 years and older, which will benefit Harrah’s Metropolis School Supply Giveaway being held on Thursday, August 4 at the Metropolis Community Center.

Goreville’s Freedom Fest starts with a parade at 10 a.m. on July 4. Free gospel concerts in the park start at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at dusk. Other activities include a kids fun zone with water slip and slide and face painting at 11 a.m., as well as a cornhole tournament at 12 p.m.

Kentucky

The city of Paducah’s July 4 Celebration will be Monday, July 4 on the riverfront in downtown. Food vendors, set up in the Farmers’ Market Pavilion area, will start serving by 5 p.m. Enjoy a concert on Wilson Stage featuring J.D. Shelburne from 7:30 until 9. Fireworks begin after the concert ends around 9:05 p.m.

