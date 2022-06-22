First Alert: Hot & humid; a few isolated storms possible

(KFVS) - The first half of the day will be sunny, hot and humid ahead of a cold front.

Highs will range in the mid 90s north to the upper 90s south.

Heat index values could reach up to 105 degrees in the southern half of the Heartland.

A heat advisory has been issued for portions of the Bootheel and western Tennessee. Additional areas outside of the advisory area could see heat index values in the low 100s.

A few isolated storms could develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon.

The main threat with storms will be heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

Most areas will stay dry.

Temps will still be warm behind the front, but it will be a drier airmass making it feel more comfortable even with the heat on Thursday and parts of Friday.

Another round of hot and humid conditions arrives by the weekend with high temps reaching near 100 degrees.

Storms look likely Sunday afternoon.

Next week will start off cooler with near average temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.