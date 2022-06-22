Heartland Votes
FedEx is opening a new 250,000 square foot distribution center in Marion

A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -Another major corporation is getting set to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.

FedEx is set to open a distribution center in Marion later this year.

“I knew it was a prime spot, just didn’t know exactly what for,” said Marion Mayor Mike Absher

The former private land is the home for a new distribution center for FedEx.

Absher says the city is blessed to welcome another major distribution facility.

“We’re just so thrilled that some companies are seeing Marion in that light and choosing to locate here,” Absher said.

FedEx is opening a new 250,000 square foot distribution center on the West side of Marion, directly across from Pepsi-MidAmerica.

A spokesman for FedEx says the facility will employ a mix of full and part time employees.

FedEx says the access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting led them here.

But Absher tells me, the first time they tried to get FedEx to Marion did not work.

“Our first contact with them was not a positive in terms of just they basically said no we’re not interested. And Glenn just kept calling and low and behold it turns out they were interested,” Absher said.

Absher says once FedEx toured the property and it’s location, they knew it would be a new home.

And according to Absher, FedEx has not confirmed how many employees they will hire.

But he is excited to welcome them to town.

“I think this is a perfect fit, not only for FedEx but for the city of Marion,” said Absher.

The facility is expected to be open later this year.

