Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Annual Fourth of July fireworks display scheduled in Carbondale

The event will be Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
The event will be Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the return of the annual fireworks display on the SIU campus.

The event will be Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

According to a release from the city, campus road closures will begin at 6 p.m. and parking lots 37 and 52 will close. All cars must be removed by 6 p.m.

Douglas Drive, from Evergreen to Lincoln, and Saluki Drive, from Douglas to Arena Drive, will be closed.

The roads will reopen after the fireworks display.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early. The main parking lots are typically full and closed by 9 p.m.

According to the city, for the best viewing, spectators should park and watch the display from the Banterra Center parking lots 18 and 56. Overflow parking will be directed to lot 89, north of the Banterra Center.

You can see the SIU parking map online.

Parking along Route 51 or other roads to watch the fireworks is prohibited.

In the event of rain, the fireworks display will be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 5 at 9:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping
Nate Miller says this bear was captured on his trail camera on his property in Burfordville, Mo.
PHOTOS: Bears in the Heartland
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Caruthersville Police arrested a man on a kidnapping first degree charge on Saturday, June 18.
Man arrested on kidnapping charge
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 near the Union-Alexander County line on...
Rte. 3 reopened after deadly multi-vehicle crash near Union-Alexander County line

Latest News

Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022
IDNR announced a new name and brand for Asian carp.
IDNR announces new name, brand for Asian carp
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
78-year-old Barbara Howard, of Benton, was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.
78-year-old woman accused of shooting estranged husband in Paducah park