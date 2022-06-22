Annual Fourth of July fireworks display scheduled in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the return of the annual fireworks display on the SIU campus.

The event will be Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

According to a release from the city, campus road closures will begin at 6 p.m. and parking lots 37 and 52 will close. All cars must be removed by 6 p.m.

Douglas Drive, from Evergreen to Lincoln, and Saluki Drive, from Douglas to Arena Drive, will be closed.

The roads will reopen after the fireworks display.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early. The main parking lots are typically full and closed by 9 p.m.

According to the city, for the best viewing, spectators should park and watch the display from the Banterra Center parking lots 18 and 56. Overflow parking will be directed to lot 89, north of the Banterra Center.

You can see the SIU parking map online.

Parking along Route 51 or other roads to watch the fireworks is prohibited.

In the event of rain, the fireworks display will be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 5 at 9:15 p.m.

