78-year-old woman taken into custody in Paducah, accused of shooting estranged husband

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday afternoon, Paducah Police Department officers were called to Noble Park in Paducah.

According to a statement from police, it was there they found 81-year-old Joe Howard of Gum Springs Road inside a pickup truck with gunshot wounds to his cheek, neck and shoulder.

78-year-old Barbara Howard of Benton was sitting next to the truck, outside the vehicle.

She was taken in to be interview by police and he was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Paducah.

He was then flown to a Nashville hospital.

During the interview by a detective, Barbara Howard said she shot her husband because she “was tired of arguing over civil legal issues.”

She was charged with first-degree assault/domestic violence.

She is booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.