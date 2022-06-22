2 arrested, Paducah police recover stolen truck

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women were arrested and police recovered a stolen truck after an officer recognized the truck late Friday night on Paducah’s north side.

Fantasia N. Maxwell, 25, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), alcohol intoxication in a public place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Delandra J. Stubblefield, 25, was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), disregarding a stop sign, speeding (26 mph or more over the speed limit) and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); and on bench warrants charging her with four counts of failure to appear.

According to Paducah police, an officer saw a blue 2020 GMC pickup at the intersection of North 9th and Boyd Streets around 10:46 p.m. on Friday and recognized it as one that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening from a home on Clay Street.

The officer stopped the vehicle and the passenger got out. Police say the driver climbed from the driver’s seat to the back seat of the truck. As the passenger, Fantasia Maxwell, was detained, they say the driver, Delandra Stubblefield, jumped back into the driver’s seat and fled.

Another officer followed the truck, which turned onto Boyd Street.

According to police, the truck hit the passenger-side mirror of the officer’s cruiser as the officer sat, stationary, in the road with his emergency lights activated.

The officer followed the truck to North 22nd Street where Stubblefield ran on foot to the back of a home. The officer used his K-9 partner, Joker, to track her.

When officers searched the truck, they say they found a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine and a purse with Maxwell’s identification. They say the purse also contained a plastic bag with suspected cocaine inside.

According to police, Stubblefield told officers she fled because she knew there were warrants for her arrest.

Stubblefield and Maxwell were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.