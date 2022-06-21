Teens arrested after police found marijuana, handguns in car

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) – A group of teenagers was arrested over the weekend after Hayti officers found marijuana and handguns in a car.

According to the Hayti Police Department, at 1:00 a.m., Saturday, June 18, officers found a car parked on the walking track at the baseball field.

When officers checked on the car, they found a group of six teenagers, ranging from 13 to 16 years old.

Upon further investigation, officers recovered two loaded handguns as well as marijuana, police said.

The case has been turned over to the Pemiscot County Juvenile Office.

