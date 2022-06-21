Teen artist one of several beautifying Murphysboro with large murals

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Artists are in the process of beautifying the City of Murphysboro by painting large murals.

Currently, there are two murals going up right now in the heart of the city where those passing by will be able to see them for decades to come.

One of those artists is 15-year-old Maddie Deiters. She has painted large murals in other communities as well.

Deiters said it’s nice to be able to give back to the surrounding communities with her artwork.

“I’ve just been seeing all of these amazing opportunities for artists like me, local artists, to go up and beautify the towns around me,” Deiters said. “So, I started in Marion and I’ve just been seeing all of this and as I continue to grow I get all of these amazing opportunities to continue to paint.”

The current murals are just two of the latest projects that Revitalize 62966 are incorporating in the city.

We talked with Revitalize 62966 Art Committee Chairperson Shirley Krienert, who said these murals will add to the Apple Trail in town where four other murals have already been completed.

“One way to beautify the town, one way to get people excited about people coming downtown, was to provide some kind of art and murals just seemed like the perfect fit,” Krienert said.

For Deiters, this is an opportunity to be able to provide a beautiful piece of artwork for all to see.

“Public art really changes a place,” Deiters said. “One week it’s a building and another week it’s a well-furnished piece of art. And it’s really cool, not just my art but other people’s art. It really changes the atmosphere of a town.”

Krienert said it’s great to be able to share these works of art with the people that pass right through the heart of the community.

“We’ve been so pleased when we’re out and about in the community,” Krienert said. “People stopping us and saying, ‘When’s the next mural coming up?’ or ‘What’s the theme of the next mural?’ or ‘We love this mural! We love that mural.’ It’s really brought a lot of pride I believe to Murphysboro.”

The murals should be finished by the Fourth of July holiday.

To follow the organization, you can find the Revitalize 62966 Facebook page here. To follow Deiters and her projects, you can find her ThreeLine Art Facebook page here.

