Southern Ill. native to compete for rose on reality show

Nate Mitchell, of Carrier Mills, was a member of the SIC men's basketball team from 2007-2009.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois native will compete for true love on national TV.

Nathaniel Mitchell, a Carrier Mills native and 2009 Southeastern Illinois College graduate, will appear as a contestant on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

According to SIC, Mitchell was on the Dean’s List and was a member of the men’s basketball team from 2007-2009. He also served as a tutor on campus in the student success center.

He graduated from SIC with both an Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degree.

Afterward, Mitchell transferred to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale to play for Coach Chris Lowery’s Salukis. While there, he completed his degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and his Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Now 33, “Nate” will be competing for roses from former Bachelor contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

