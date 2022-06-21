Heartland Votes
Police investigating juvenile injured in ‘large’ fight

A juvenile was transported to a hospital after what police were told was a large fight in Caruthersville.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was transported to a hospital after what police were told was a large fight in Caruthersville.

Police were called to the East Haven Apartments on Monday, June 20 after receiving a report of 30 to 40 people fighting.

When officers arrived, they learned a female juvenile had been assaulted by multiple adults.

The victim was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Investigators have identified several people involved and are awaiting formal charges.

Caruthersville Police said the investigation is ongoing and more people could possibly face charges.

