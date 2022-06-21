Heartland Votes
Paducah man accused of raping woman at her home

Randall L. Pangman, 27, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree rape.
Randall L. Pangman, 27, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree rape.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of raping a woman at her home on Sunday, June 19.

According to Paducah police, a 23-year-old woman told them she woke around 9 a.m. on Sunday to find Pangman raping her.

A detective said while she was interviewing the victim, Pangman was messaging the woman.

The detective began communicating with Pangman and said he admitted to raping the woman and apologized for doing so.

Pangman was arrested around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

