Paducah man accused of raping woman at her home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of raping a woman at her home on Sunday, June 19.

Randall L. Pangman, 27, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree rape.

According to Paducah police, a 23-year-old woman told them she woke around 9 a.m. on Sunday to find Pangman raping her.

A detective said while she was interviewing the victim, Pangman was messaging the woman.

The detective began communicating with Pangman and said he admitted to raping the woman and apologized for doing so.

Pangman was arrested around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.